Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 6,927 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $95,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Insider Activity

Linde Price Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $371.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.73 and a 200-day moving average of $340.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

