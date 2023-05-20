Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 93,999 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.24% of Kroger worth $77,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE:KR opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.