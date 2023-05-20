Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $113.55 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.47% of CBRE Group worth $113,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.