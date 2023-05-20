Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $69.18 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $69,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 102,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 924,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,480,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $937,875,000 after purchasing an additional 853,348 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,144,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.