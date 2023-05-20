Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $73.24 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $73,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CL opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

