Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,887 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $99,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

