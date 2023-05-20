Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 25,312 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $108,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

