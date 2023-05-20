Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 41,372 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,407,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,372 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

