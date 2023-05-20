Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,964 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $86,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

