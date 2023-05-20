Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,809 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,972 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $67,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,293,000 after buying an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $341.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $243.17 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
