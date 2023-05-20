Mizuho Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $6.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

