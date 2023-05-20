Mizuho Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $488.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $446.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

