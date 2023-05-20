Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 371,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after buying an additional 751,916 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after buying an additional 573,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

