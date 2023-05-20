Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

MC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 453,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,050. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Insider Activity

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $2,256,472.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 10,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $438,223.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,062.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $2,256,472.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,238.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

