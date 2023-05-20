Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.