Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 164,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.06 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

