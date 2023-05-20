Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $40.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $151.42 or 0.00562021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,942.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00341575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00431831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,281,260 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

