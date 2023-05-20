Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $432.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

