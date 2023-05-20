Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Monro updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36-0.42 EPS.

Monro Trading Down 1.0 %

MNRO stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monro by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 585,861 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth $14,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $12,790,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at $12,975,000.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.