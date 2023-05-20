Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of MNRO opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Monro by 367.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Monro by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

