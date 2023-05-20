Moonbeam 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $182.31 million and $2.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,068,161,414 coins and its circulating supply is 641,978,133 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

