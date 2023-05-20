Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $6.60 or 0.00024573 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $45.93 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,800,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,955,341 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

