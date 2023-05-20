Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $300.27

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.27 ($3.76) and traded as low as GBX 291.50 ($3.65). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.69), with a volume of 104,050 shares.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. The company has a market capitalization of £830.43 million, a P/E ratio of 970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.60.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Marchant purchased 35,000 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £109,550 ($137,229.11). 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

See Also

