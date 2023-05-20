Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $566.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. Analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.