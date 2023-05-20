MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 177,233 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $8,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KNX opened at $54.59 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.