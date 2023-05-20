MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.