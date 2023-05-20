MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.1 %

About UBS Group

UBS stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

