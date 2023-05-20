MQS Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,611. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More

