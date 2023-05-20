MQS Management LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,870,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 293,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

