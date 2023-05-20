MQS Management LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. MQS Management LLC owned 0.05% of SP Plus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

