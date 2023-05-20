MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,922 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,453,056,000 after buying an additional 1,099,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

