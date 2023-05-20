MQS Management LLC Reduces Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

MQS Management LLC lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

