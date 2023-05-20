MQS Management LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MQS Management LLC cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $114.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average is $121.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

