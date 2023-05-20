MQS Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,581,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after buying an additional 1,419,650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Open Text by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,623,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,187,000 after buying an additional 1,332,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,147,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 771,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 120.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Up 0.1 %

Open Text Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.61%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.