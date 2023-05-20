MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSM stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

