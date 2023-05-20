Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Mueller Industries comprises approximately 2.9% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 553.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 198.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 94,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 348,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,855. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

