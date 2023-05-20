Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

