Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Issues Earnings Results

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.12%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

