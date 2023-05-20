Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 106,110 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,848,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,110 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 97.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $244,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 31,652 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA QVMM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.