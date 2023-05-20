Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 6,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 338,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

SPIB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $33.53.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

