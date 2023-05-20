Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $315.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,802,000 after buying an additional 145,265 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA opened at $277.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.32. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

