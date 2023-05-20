Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $858.06

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 858.06 ($10.75) and traded as high as GBX 868.10 ($10.87). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 861 ($10.79), with a volume of 105,651 shares.

Murray Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 858.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 848.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £984.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,275.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,294.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Murray Income Trust

In related news, insider Peter Tait acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 873 ($10.94) per share, for a total transaction of £17,460 ($21,871.48). 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.