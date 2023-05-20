Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $858.06

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 858.06 ($10.75) and traded as high as GBX 868.10 ($10.87). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 861 ($10.79), with a volume of 105,651 shares.
Murray Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 858.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 848.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £984.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,275.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,294.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Murray Income Trust
Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
