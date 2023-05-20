Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Position Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,188 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,633,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,217,000 after purchasing an additional 201,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

MYGN opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

