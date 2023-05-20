National Bank Financial Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$12.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HRUFF opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

