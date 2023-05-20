National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mildred R. Johnson bought 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,539 shares of company stock worth $255,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

About National Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.