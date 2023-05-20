National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.16) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,275 ($15.97) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.32. 432,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $77.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 6.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 17.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 49.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

