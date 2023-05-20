National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

NHI traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.50. 178,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $1,752,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.