National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.
National Health Investors Stock Down 0.6 %
NHI traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.50. 178,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.91.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.
