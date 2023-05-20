National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. National Vision has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,313,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,270,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Stories

