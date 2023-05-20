Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40,984.93

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $40,984.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00132178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00063358 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039332 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026869 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003657 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,181,298 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

