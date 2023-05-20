NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEO. Cowen boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.55.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

